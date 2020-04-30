VICTORIA COUNTY

MATHIS, JOE ALBERT JR., 84, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

VANELLI, MARGARET M., 100, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

CALHOUN COUNTY

WHITE, BETTY JO, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Services are pending with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.

