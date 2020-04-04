VICTORIA COUNTY

CONNOR, BOBBY, 48, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

DELEON, ANTONIO, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

GARNER, PATSY "PAT" ANN, 63, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.

