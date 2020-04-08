VICTORIA COUNTY

ROST, RUBY, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

DEWITT COUNTY

STOLDT, VIRGINIA, 89, of Cuero, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

GOLIAD COUNTY

CALDERON, DAMIAN,80, of Goliad, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

