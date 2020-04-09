VICTORIA COUNTY

GARCIA, LAURO "LARRY" B., 75, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

GRIFFITH, ELIZABETH OPHELIA, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

LAVACA COUNTY

PATEK, MARY L., 96, of Shiner, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

