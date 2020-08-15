VICTORIA COUNTY
DUM JUSTICE, KAREN ANN, 68, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Services are pending with Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Burnet, 512-756-2222.
GONZALES, ANITA, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
CURRY, BETTY, 89, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
ETOLL, SHEILA, 60, of Yoakum, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GREEN, RAYMOND, 74, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
