VICTORIA COUNTY
BITTERLY, VERGIE, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
DIERINGER, BEATRICE "BEA", 80, of Inez, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HERRERA, JANIE, 57, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JASCHKE, DAVID, 71, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SALAZAR, FREDDIE, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SANCHEZ, ALICIA, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SUGGS, JUNELL, 93, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
YATES, KENNETH, 61, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GLEINSER, HAROLD F., 82, of Goliad, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
MCDONALD, ALICE GREEN, 90, of Edna, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
GONZALES, DOMINGA, 82, of Palacios, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.