VICTORIA COUNTY
ALEX, BILLY L., 73, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARZA, LUPE, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MORGAN, BERNICE ALBRECHT, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
ALEMAN, CYNTHIA, 63, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
DICKE, BRANDON, 43, of Yoakum, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.