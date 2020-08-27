THOMPSON, MARTHA, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, August 25, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
WHITENER, RITA, 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
DORSEY, ALFONCE, 84, of Yoakum, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LAVACA COUNTY
VILLAREAL, HENRIETTA, 66, of Yoakum, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
