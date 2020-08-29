VICTORIA COUNTY
HARRIS, JANICE, 81, of Victoria, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LANGLEY, BRENDA, 63, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. 361-575-3212.
PORRAS, JESSE, 86, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
SHAW, JULIE, 61, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LAVACA COUNTY
BAKER, LYDIA, 95, of Yoakum, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
FRAZER, VLASTA, 75, of Koerth, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. 361-293-5656.
