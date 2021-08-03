VICTORIA COUNTY
CEBALLOS, LEONARD, 66, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CROSBY, WILLIE "BO", 67, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
EDWARDS, OAKES JR., 81, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WASHINGTON, DONALD E., 79, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
WELDER, BARBARA, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JACKSON COUNTY
GONZALES, EMMA BARRIOS, 71, of La Ward, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
BARNES, DORIS DOLEZAL, 90, of Hallettsville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Services are pending with Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.