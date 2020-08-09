VICTORIA COUNTY
FUTCH, ROSITA, 81, of Victoria passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Services are pending at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546
GONZALEZ, SIMON, 90, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MARTINEZ, ROSITA, 91, of Victoria, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
STEELE, MARGARET MARY, 94, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361- 573-4546.
SUMMERS, ARCHIE PATRICK, 77, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361- 573-4546.
VICKERS, JR., James N., 60, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, August 5, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
WARZECHA, ALFRED, 81, of Inez, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
AGUAYO, ROBERT, 57, of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ELSEWHERE
STEPANSKI, GWENNDOLYN , 69, of Katy, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
