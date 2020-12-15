VICTORIA COUNTY
CLIFTON, RANDALL, 64, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GRISSOM, JOY JUSTINE, 93, of Bedford, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
JANSSEN, WILLIAM GUS, 85, of Edna, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
SALONE, LORENE, 87, of Goliad, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-576-6180.
STANCIK, WAYNE MORRIS, 70, of Inez, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
CALHOUN COUNTY
JAMES, ROSS, 70, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
DEWITT COUNTY
REAMY, MILO V., 91, of Cuero, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
MOORE, WES, 53, of Shiner, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
