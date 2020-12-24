VICTORIA COUNTY
BELL, GLORIA JEAN, 70, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Services are pending with Trcay's MJ Santellana FD, 361-582-0858.
BROWN, PAT, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CERVANTES, COLLEEN, 38, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
FRANKLIN, WALTER, 58, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MCPHAIL, STEPHEN, 68, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MORENO, DAKOTA, 24, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
RIVERA, GLORIA, 72, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
POWERS, KEVIN, 62, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HERNANDEZ, JOHNNY, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
JOHNSON, ERIC, 60, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MARTINEZ, MARIO, 37, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
