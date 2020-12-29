VICTORIA COUNTY
ARNOT, ROY, 96, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HILL, RAY, 68, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GONZALEZ, ROBERT, 54, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DEWITT COUNTY
HANKE, NORMAN, 80, of Cuero, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MELANSON, WILLIAM "BILL", 89, of Yorktown, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Services are pending with Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
JACKSON COUNTY
SAMPLE, JOHN, 80, of Edna, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
SALDIERNA, CYNTHIA, 37, of Palacios, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
ELSEWHERE
SAGER, EVELYN MCWHORTER, 99, of The Woodlands, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
