VICTORIA COUNTY
GONZALES, JOHN, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2019. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
INGRAM, ROBERT CALVIN, 67, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LEOPOLD, SISTER ROSEMARY, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
PACK, CHARLES D., 80, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
STRINGO, ESMERALDA, 73, of Port O’Connor, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
ELSEWHERE
KOONCE, ARTHUR, 82, of Austin, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
