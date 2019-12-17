VICTORIA COUNTY
GARCIA, GEORGE, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
BAKER, EMILIE, 80, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Services are pending with Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
TORRES, ELISA, 88, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
JACKSON COUNTY
PARR, RAYMOND, 68, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
