VICTORIA COUNTY
BLANK, ROSEMARY, 68, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
BROWN, JOHN ROBERT, 54, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
BRACEWELL, PENELOPE, Newborn, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HAZELIP, HOLLIS ANNE, 79, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SANCHEZ, MATTHEW, 34, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SANDERS, LAURA ANN, 78, of Nursery, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
CROWDER, SHIRLEY ANN, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HAASS, LEO, 85, of Seadrift, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LEGGETT, AMPORN, 78, of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
BOYD, MELISSA, 44, of Cuero, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
WHITTLEY, KENNY DALE, 49, of Edna, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home. 361-782-2221.
