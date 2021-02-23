VICTORIA COUNTY
HEBERT, STEPHEN, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
TREVINO, EDWARD, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
FOX, MICHAEL, 54, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
DELGADO, CHARLES JR., 70, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
RUIZ, ROBERT, 71, of Cuero, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
GONZALES, ELLEN, 66, of Shiner, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
ELSEWHERE
GARZA, MICHAEL, 53, of Houston, passed away on Wednesday, Februayr 17, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
