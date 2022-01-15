VICTORIA COUNTY
BASALDUA, DENNIS JR., 78, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CKODRE, LAWRENCE, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PORTER, EDWIN, 43, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
VILLARREAL, ELVIRA REYES, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
DEWITT COUNTY
DIAZ, GONZALO R. JR., 84, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
PENNOCK, ORETHA, 87, of Yoakum, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
