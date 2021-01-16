VICTORIA COUNTY
BOCHAT, ROBERT "BOB" HENRY, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DELEON, ANGEL REYES, 81, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
EASTLAND, THOMAS H. JR., 90, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
GRAY, RUTH FAY "TAYLOR", 78, of Point Comfort, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
DEWITT COUNTY
HILBRICH, BILLY RAY, 82, of Westhoff, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
SMITH, JOHNNY, 67, of Palacios, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
