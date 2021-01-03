VICTORIA COUNTY
CLARK, GWENDOLYN KOEHL, 76, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NEW, FRANCES MINNETTE, 96, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SAUER, CRAIG, 59, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SOTO, SAM, 64, of Victoria, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. Services are pending Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WINTER, JULIUS ANDREW, 83, of Victoria, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JACKSON COUNTY
FITCH, ROSIE M., 85, of Edna, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
LAVACA COUNTY
MAYBERRY, FLOYD, 62, of Shiner, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
