VICTORIA COUNTY
CANTRELL, GERALDINE “GERRI”, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ROCHA, JOAQUIN JR., 77, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
CALHOUN COUNTY
SOWA, MANUEL, 57, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
LAVACA COUNTY
JURENA, ELAINE, 77, of Yoakum, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2019. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
ABRIGO, ANITA T., 87, of Lakeside, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Services are pending with Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
