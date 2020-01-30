VICTORIA COUNTY
GUERRA, ERNESTO PEDRO, 57, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
WITTNEBERT, DENNIS "POODLE" SR., 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JACKSON COUNTY
BUNDREN, AUTHUR "GENE", 87, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
ELSEWHERE
FIERO, RICHARD, 86, of San Antonio, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
MACK, PATRICIA, 65, of Austin, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
NOVAK, SHERRY, 69, of LaSalle, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
