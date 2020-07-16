VICTORIA COUNTY
ALVAREZ, CRUZ, 77, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
BRIONES, FRANK, 85, of Victoria, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CANTU, SANTIAGO, 92, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
FLORES, FRANK, 87, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JANOTA, DOROTHY, 96, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MARTINEZ JR., PROSPERO, 76, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
YARBROUGH, MCKENNA, 29, of Victoria, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
ROUVIERE, LELA, 65, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
WEST, GLADYS, 83, of Cuero, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GOLIAD COUNTY
RHODES, DORCAS, 96, of Goliad, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
GONZALES, LYDIA, 67, of La Ward, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
JACKSON, JUNE, 79, of Ganado, passed away Monday, July 14, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
