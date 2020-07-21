VICTORIA COUNTY
LOPEZ, PAUL SR., 78, of Placedo, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
WILCOX, PAULINE, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services are pending with Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, San Antonio, 210-924-4242.
CALHOUN COUNTY
GAMEZ, RAYMUNDO, 72, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HARVEY, VELMA, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
DEWITT COUNTY
PARR, JOYCE, 86, of Cuero, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
POKLUDA, JOHN, 74, of Cuero, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
TOENJES, JERNELL, 91, of Cuero, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
KARNES COUNTY
ROGGE, ARLIN, 85, of Runge, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
ELSEWHERE
DRISKILL, EZELL, 92, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
