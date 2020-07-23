VICTORIA COUNTY
GONZALES, MELODY, 45, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GUTERRIEZ, JUAN, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SIMS, RYAN MICHAEL, 35, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
GARZA, LEOPOLDO, 96, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2900.
WILLIAMS, MORRIS, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
DEWITT COUNTY
THOMAS, LOIS, 81, of Cuero, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
JACKSON COUNTY
YENDREY, HILDA, 78, of Edna, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funmeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
VEIT, MICHAEL, 56, of Shiner, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
