VICTORIA COUNTY
KALINOWSKI, SUSAN, 66, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LOESCH, RALPH L., 87, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
PERKINS, NANCY, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ROBLES, ARTHER, 78, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
CALHOUN COUNTY
RODRIGUEZ, CECILIA, 87, of Point Comfort, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
GOLIAD COUNTY
ARREDONDO, PABLO, 94, of Goliad, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funera Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
BECK, JESSE, 39, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
EDWARDS, LOTTIE, 88, of Goliad, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
GERDES, TOMMIE, 95, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
ADAMS, JANE, 87, of Bellville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
