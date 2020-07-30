VICTORIA COUNTY
BERNAL, MARTHA, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
FOSSATI, MELVERA, 96, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GARCIA, ROBERT, 73, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JANECEK, EILEEN, 90, of Nursery, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
WILLIAMS, JAMES SR., 76, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
ESPINOZA ROMERO, JUAN, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
DEWITT COUNTY
CERVANTES, BRIAN KEITH, 41, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RODRIGUEZ, WILLIAM, 65, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALL, KATHRYN ANN, 73, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
MORALES, BRANDON, 29, of Palacios, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.