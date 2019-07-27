BENNETT, BILLIE D., 84, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CARDENAS, MARIA C., 91, of Victoria, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HANSON, RUTH YEAGER, 95, of Victoria, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MOORE, CAROL, 83, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
MATHIS, JOHN “STOKEY”, 55, of Cuero, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
JANAK, KAREN, 66, of Shiner, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.