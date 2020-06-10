VICTORIA COUNTY

HERNANDEZ, MARIA DEL CARMEN, 77, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

DE LOS SANTOS, GUILLERMO JR., 63, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

DEWITT COUNTY

JANAK, JULIE, 96, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services are pending with Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.

ELSEWHERE

SUMBERA, MARY S. LITTLEFIELD, 70, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Services are pending with Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan, 979-822-1571.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries