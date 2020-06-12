VICTORIA COUNTY

WILSON, JUDITH, 68, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

AUTIN, DORA A., 71, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

DEWITT COUNTY

WESLEY, LENA B., 64, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.

GOLIAD COUNTY

GRUETZMACHER, ALTON, 99, of Weesatche, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.

MATAGORDA COUNTY

MUNOZ, HILARIO "FRANK" S., 76, of Palacios, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-230.

ELSEWHERE

FAREK, JAMES, 84, of Flatonia, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services are pending with Smith Funeral Home, 361-865-3311.

