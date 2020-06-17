VICTORIA COUNTY
LOESCH, DAVID WAYNE, 59, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
QUINONEZ, JAMES "JIMBO" DALE, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
DORRIS, STEPHEN, 65, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
ELSEWHERE
JONES, ORVILLE, 72, of Little Elm, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
ROGAN, ANNA MARIE, 98, of Pearland, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.