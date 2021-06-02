VICTORIA COUNTY
CANTU, JOHN SR., 69, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GUTIERREZ, DANIEL, 98, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HERRERA, SOFIA, 77, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PEREZ, DANIEL SR., 62, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
BENNETSEN, LEONA, 81, of Seadrift, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
DEWITT COUNTY
CARROLL, JULIA MAE, 99, of Cuero, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
VALDEZ, ESTAQUIO M., 75, of Yoakum, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
JACKSON COUNTY
MASON, GUS JR., 87, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
SKALICKY, GARY, 79, of Ganado, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
SPEER, DEBRA, 63, of Edna, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.