VICTORIA COUNTY
HERNANDEZ, SAN JUANITA, 62, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HINOJOSA, NICK, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
MOORE, BETTY, 73, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VEGA, LARRY, 53, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
DEWITT COUNTY
HUTTON, SUSAN, 63, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
ROSALEZ, RAYES "RAY" JR., 65, of Ganado, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
DELANE, DENNIS, 60, of Shiner, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
OTTINO, HENRY, 66, of Palacios, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.