VICTORIA COUNTY

GARZA, SANTOS, 77, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

SMITH, PATRICIA, 73, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

ELSEWHERE

FIGIROVA, ROBERT REYNA, 86, of Sugar Land, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

