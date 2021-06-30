VICTORIA COUNTY
DEDEAR, PATRICK JASON, 45, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Services are pending withj Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JELEINEK, ELENORA, 101, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NITSCHMANN, EDMUND, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SCULL, HOWELL "HAL", 70, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SHEDD, BOBBY, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CALHOUN COUNTY
FLOYD, ALICE, 65, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
JUREK, CARLA, 79, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, Junre 28, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funerral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
TAYLOR, DAKOTA, 30, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
WATSON, JANICE, 74, of Westhoff, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.