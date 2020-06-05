VICTORIA COUNTY

BECKER, WILFRED, 82, of Inez, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

KRAUSE, LINDA, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

CALHOUN COUNTY

VILLALOBOS, VALDEMAR, 72, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

DEWITT COUNTY

RUIZ, MARIA, 66, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

