VICTORIA COUNTY

BERGER, LARRY, 75, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

GARCIA, DIANA SUE, 58, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

GARZA, SANDRA A., 49, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

