VICTORIA COUNTY

REILLY, PETER GABRIEL, infant, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

STAGNER, DEAN, 80, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

GOLIAD COUNTY

SEGURA, CARLOTA, 100, of Goliad, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

LAVACA COUNTY

WARD, LARRY, 72, of Yoakum, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

