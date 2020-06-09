VICTORIA COUNTY

BENAVIDES, MARIA ESMERALDA, 70, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

DELGADO, MARIA, 66, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

AMASON, LESLIE, 76, of Seadrift, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

MATHIS, GLENDA, 77, of Seadrift, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

JACKSON COUNTY

PORCHE, WANDA, 84, of Edna, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.

ELSEWHERE

BALADEZ, EARL II, 15, of Robstown, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

