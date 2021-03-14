VICTORIA COUNTY
CHEATHAM, JOHN "JERRY", 85, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ELMER, GEORGE JR., 94, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GUIDRY, WOODY JR., 94, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
JONES, GLADYS J., 57, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
KONZEN, DR. WALTER, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
COOK, CARROLL JR., 66, of Cuero, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
ELSEWHERE
HARPER, MARK, 71, of Corpus Christi, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
