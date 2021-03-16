VICTORIA COUNTY
ALEX, HENRY, 93, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARZA, MARY L., 75, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
SERVANTES, MANUEL, 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
DEWITT COUNTY
GONZALEZ, MARIA, 72, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
GOLIAD COUNTY
SOUTHER, VIRGINIA, 51, of Goliad, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
RECKAWAY, RUTH, 87, of Edna, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
VASQUEZ, VICTORIA, 72, of Yoakum, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
