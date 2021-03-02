VICTORIA COUNTY
BALADEZ, PETRA, 63, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
CERRILLO, THERESA, 94, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ESCALONA, SYLVIA, 67, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GOBEL, NED LEE, 62, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HEMPEL, JOY, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JACKSON COUNTY
ELLIS, WILLIAM "BULL", 96, of Edna, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
KOLLE, ELMER THOMAS, 84, of Spring Branch, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
