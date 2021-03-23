VICTORIA COUNTY
GUTIERREZ, DOMINGA, 88, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
NICHOLSON, FLOYD JR., 94, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SCHROEDER, ANGELA MIGURA, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
CALHOUN COUNTY
TANNER, JAMES B., 77, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JACKSON COUNTY
WELLS, JANE S., 95, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
