VICTORIA COUNTY
ALEGRIA, JOHN E., 69, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FORD, CATHERINE KING, 101, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
VAUGHN, SHIRLEY, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
CALHOUN COUNTY
GARZA, MARGARET T., 92, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GONZALES, OSCAR, 51, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GOLIAD COUNTY
VALENCIA, IRMA, 83, of Goliad, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
ELSEWHERE
BOEHL, DOUGLAS, 69, of Canyon Lake, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
LANGLEY, GEORGE "BUTCH", 82, of Austin, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
WASHINGTON, WELDON JR., 46, of Houston, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
