VICTORIA COUNTY
CHRISTIANSEN, ANN, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GALINDO, JULIAN SR. , 75, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GARCIA, MARTIN, 44, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
MARTINEZ, JUAN, 56, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
ALEMAN, REFUGIO, 82, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
JACKSON COUNTY
MARTINEZ, JUAN, 56, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
ELSEWHERE
CASTILLO BERRUM, EVANGELINA, 67, of Austin, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Services are pending with Heart of Texas Cremation, 512-243-7277.
