VICTORIA COUNTY
OLIVAREZ, JOHNNY, 42, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SALDANA, ROSEMARY, 77, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PETRISKY, HESTER C., 100, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
WEISE, DELORES ARLEEN, 67, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
JACKSON COUNTY
HINES, HUGH, 95, of Edna, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Services are pending with Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
