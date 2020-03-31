VICTORIA COUNTY

HERRING, TERESA RENEE, 55, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

DEWITT COUNTY

BORGFELD, HENRY, 82, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.

