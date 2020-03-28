VICTORIA COUNTY

COLDEWEY, RAMONA, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

ESPITIA, PRUDENCIO, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

LUMPKINS, PATRICK, 53, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

MARTIN, DORIS MADELINE, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

PEREZ, LENCHO, 61, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

DEWITT COUNTY

JACKSON, PERRY, 94, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

