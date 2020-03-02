VICTORIA COUNTY
ATEN, JENNIE, 88, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GAONA, ESIQUIEL JR. "SONNY", 69, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
KING, WILLIE, 77, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PALACIOS, FRANK, 74, of Victoria, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ROJAS, DIANA, 63, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SALAZAR, RUDY JR., 50, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
TRISTAN, PAUL, 78, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
JACKSON COUNTY
SANCHEZ, JOHNNY, 54, of Lolita, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
TATE, MARY, 96, of Edna, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
ASHFORD, JAMES HARVEY JR., 80, of Lakewood CO, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2015. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
ASHFORD, ORVA RETHA ROGERS, 83, of Lakewood CO, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
BALLIN, BEN, 86, of Freeport, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
KOLAR, CLARENCE "COTTON", 88, of LaSalle, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
PARLOR, CRESTON DELTON, 59, of Corpus Christi, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Services are pending with Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 361-885-0076.
SALAS, JACOB JR., infant, of Portland, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.